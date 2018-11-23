The Internet Has Turned ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ Title Into a Meme

The title for the DC Extended Universe’s next project was officially announced today, and it’s inspired fans to get pretty darn creative.

On Tuesday, Margot Robbie shared the official script page for Birds of Prey, which featured some very Harley Quinn-esque doodles and a hand-written subtitle. As The Hollywood Reporter confirmed soon after, those doodles were actually a reveal of the film’s full title — Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

View this post on Instagram 😆 A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Nov 20, 2018 at 12:08pm PST

Some have considered this full title to be a bit of a mouthful, while others have argued that it’s perfectly reflective of Harley Quinn’s tongue-in-cheek sensibility. Either way, both lovers and haters of the title have turned it into a meme of sorts, imagining ways that the title could be even longer, or could be an entry into some completely different genre. Here are a few of our favorites.

A Good Point

Birds of Prey and the Emancipation of Harley Quinn: Because Harry Potter Doesn’t Have a Monopoly on Long Titles — Just a Man Carter (@GigawattConduit) November 20, 2018

Cue the Guitar Riff

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn by Fall Out Boy — jaybird is currently in exam hell (@ilikeyouandblue) November 20, 2018

Same

You: I’m going to watch Birds of Prey.



Me, an Intellectual: I don’t know what that is, but I’m going to see Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — Walt (@UberKryptonian) November 20, 2018

Not Long Enough

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): Based on the Novel “Push” by Sapphire or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) November 20, 2018

Us Too

Customer: Can I have one ticket to see Birds Of Prey?



my brain:

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it



Me: Do you mean, “Birds Of Prey(And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)?” — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) November 20, 2018

A Much Better Sequel

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): A New Dragon Tattoo Story — Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 20, 2018

*Slow Clap*

Birds of Prey or How I Learned to Stop Worrying And Love the Bomb That Was Suicide Squad — Carli Velocci (@velocciraptor) November 20, 2018

Perfect

no one does it better than the birds of prey and the fantabulous emancipation of one harley quinn pic.twitter.com/F3FRRoRYcL — igor (@marywarvel) November 20, 2018

Exactly!