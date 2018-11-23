DC

The Internet Has Turned ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ Title Into a Meme

The title for the DC Extended Universe’s next project was officially announced today, and it’s inspired fans to get pretty darn creative.

On Tuesday, Margot Robbie shared the official script page for Birds of Prey, which featured some very Harley Quinn-esque doodles and a hand-written subtitle. As The Hollywood Reporter confirmed soon after, those doodles were actually a reveal of the film’s full title — Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Some have considered this full title to be a bit of a mouthful, while others have argued that it’s perfectly reflective of Harley Quinn’s tongue-in-cheek sensibility. Either way, both lovers and haters of the title have turned it into a meme of sorts, imagining ways that the title could be even longer, or could be an entry into some completely different genre. Here are a few of our favorites.

