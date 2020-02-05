Birds of Prey Cast Wants a Crossover With Wonder Woman

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is just days away from debuting, and it’s set to introduce audiences to a whole new corner of the DC Extended Universe. The film is just one of two entries in that franchise that are set to arrive in 2020, with Wonder Woman 1984 arriving in theaters over the summer. In a recently-released interview with CinePOP, some of the Birds of Prey cast members were asked if they would want to have their characters team up with the Princess of Themyscira (played by Gal Gadot), if the opportunity ever came up.

“I think it would have to be fight with her, right?” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays Huntress in the film, suggested.

“Yeah, I mean, Black Canary and Wonder Woman…” Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays Black Canary in the film, added, referencing the two teaming up across the pages of DC Comics.

“I love Gal Gadot, and just to be in [the same universe as her],” Rosie Perez, who plays Renee Montoya, seconded. “I would be on her team.”

“We’d be going after the same bad guys, so we’d fight together,” Winstead agreed.

There is a bit of precedent for Wonder Woman teaming up alongside the Birds of Prey, most notably in her (and a litany of other female heroes) helping the team when a mysterious virus targeted every single male in Gotham City in 2018’s Batgirl and the Birds of Prey #16. She also has interacted with the characters in various non-canonical Elseworlds stories, including the 1940s-set Bombshells series and the post-apocalyptic Gotham City Garage. There’s also a memorable scene in the Justice League Unlimited animated series, in which Black Canary, Huntress, Hawkgirl, and Vixen fight against Wonder Woman in a cage match.

There’s really no telling if Gadot’s Wonder Woman will ever share the screen with the Birds of Prey, although it’s definitely something that would be awesome to see. As it stands right now, the Birds universe is relatively standalone from the rest of the DCEU, although that could always change.

“I don’t want to spoil too much,” Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson recently confirmed to ComicBook.com. “I would say this is definitely a standalone movie. We always wanted it to be a story that feels like its own thing, its own contained story that if you’re a fan and you’ve seen some of the movies before, if you’ve already met Harley Quinn, but also if you’re brand-new to this universe, you can also come in and feel perfectly at home here. As a fan myself, I would like to hopefully list it with some funny threads that people are gonna like. But yeah, we’ll have to wait and see.“

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives in theaters on February 7th.