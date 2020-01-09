Birds of Prey World Premiere Date Revealed

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has captivated the Internet today, following the release of its second and final trailer. The upcoming DC Extended Universe film is expected to delight viewers when it hits theaters early next month, but now we know when it will make its grand debut. According to a new listing on PremiereScene.net, Birds of Prey‘s world premiere will be held in London on Wednesday, January 29th. This is over a full week before the film is expected to initially hit theaters on February 7th.

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), after they are all accidentally targeted by one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s an eclectic group, which I love, that everyone kind of has a distinct and different personality,” Robbie told reporters during a visit to the film’s set last year. “And coming from a different angle, I suppose, you’ve got Renee, whose set of morals… Her moral compass points a very different way to Harley’s and Canary’s. And everyone’s kind of got their own rule of ethics that they abide by, and they kind of conflict with each other, which I think is always interesting in an ensemble.”

“It really started with Huntress. I just loved Huntress,” Robbie revealed. “And with my initial kind of pitch on the story, I said I wanted to keep it quite contained and kind of get no bigger, no world-ending stakes. Like the stakes were as big as perhaps mafia level, or gang level. And that’s when I started reading a lot of Huntress comics, obviously coming from a mafia family, and found her story. Plus, I always gravitate — not always — but I do often gravitate towards a revenge story because it is so straightforward. But you are so clearly motivated, so I find myself getting on board with that mindset quite quickly, which is why. And then after Huntress, it kind of fleshed out from there which other members kind of counterbalance her revenge story. Harley’s version of what’s right and wrong, that’s how you kind of needed a more moral character like Renee Montoya. You kind of need a cop in there. Canary obviously is so crucial to the Birds of Prey. I really wanted to introduce her as well. And then Cass. Christina [Hodson], the writer, and I actually spoke about a lot of our favorite films and kind of wanted to pay homage to a few things. Léon: The Professional was one of them, and we just loved that relationship, the mentor and mentee. A very unexpected friendship there we kind of found ourselves gravitating towards, as well.”

