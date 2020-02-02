Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn Teams With Black Canary in New Clip

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to hit theaters in less than a week, and fans are definitely getting hyped for what the film has in store. The female-led ensemble film will bring characters like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and more to the big screen — and now we have an awesome look at what that will entail. A new clip from Birds of Prey has surfaced online, which showcases the film’s ensemble fighting off masked mobsters in Harley Quinn’s (Margot Robbie) funhouse. The scene features some epic action, as well as Harley lending Canary a hair tie when her hair keeps getting in her face.

Birds of Prey will also star Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s more of an origin story for the Birds of Prey and how this version of the group might come together,” Robbie, who also produces the film, explained during a visit to the film’s set. “In the future, it could be built out into the more traditional groupings, perhaps, or different versions, because people come in and out of the Birds of Prey… Harley is the narrator of the story. A very unreliable, erratic narrator, which is fun, but it also gives, I think, the audience an opportunity to kind of be inside her brain sometimes and see the world through her eyes at times. I guess you’ll wait and see how well she does or does not get along with the Birds of Prey in the end. But ultimately, I think she is a not a traditional member of the Birds of Prey.”

“It’s an eclectic group, which I love, that everyone kind of has a distinct and different personality,” Robbie added. “And coming from a different angle, I suppose, you’ve got Renee, whose set of morals… Her moral compass points a very different way to Harley’s and Canary’s. And everyone’s kind of got their own rule of ethics that they abide by, and they kind of conflict with each other, which I think is always interesting in an ensemble.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7th. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.