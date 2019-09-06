Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Skates Into Action in New Birds of Prey Set Photos

The first teaser trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is already debuting in theaters in front of IT CHAPTER TWO, but it looks like one of the film’s stars is hard at work at the film’s reshoots. A series of set photos from the upcoming DC Extended Universe film have made their way online, which showcase Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) traveling down a street on rollerskates. Some of the photos also show her hanging onto a motorcycle, which is driven by a helmeted driver in a costume that resembles the one worn by Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

It looks like reshoots are underway for “Birds of Prey.” See photos of what Margot Robbie was photographed filming today: https://t.co/UIeKdp6iHl — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 5, 2019

Robbie, who famously did nearly all of her stunts in 2016’s Suicide Squad, previously expressed quite a lot of excitement about the action sequences in Birds of Prey.

“There are so many. Recently… I can’t talk them, since the movie isn’t out yet.” Robbie said of her stunt sequences in a recent interview. “There’s a lot of really cool stunts in the Birds of Prey movie. Quite a few of them, I couldn’t do, because they were just too risky. But no, I’m constantly amazed by stunt performers. One of my brothers is actually a stuntman, so I have a deep appreciation for it.”

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Winstead) teaming up in Gotham City, as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco) from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird.” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who stars in the film as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.