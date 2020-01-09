Is Halsey Teasing a Song on the Birds of Prey Soundtrack?

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is just a few weeks away from debuting, and it’s already brought a wholly unique and exciting style to the comic book movie world. That mindset has been seen firsthand in Birds of Prey‘s colorful marketing campaign and Instagram-worthy merchandise, as well as its ever-evolving soundtrack. As some have begun to speculate on social media, there’s a chance that fan-favorite singer and actress Halsey could be part of that tracklist. On Wednesday, Halsey took to her Instagram stories to tease her upcoming Manic album and tour, including sharing a photo of what appears to be the album’s tracklisting. At the bottom of the list was a separate heading of “B.O.P.”, with the words “Killing Boys” and “Experiment on Me” written underneath, and an “shhh” emoji nearby.

Could “Killing Boys” or “Experiment on Me” be the name of a song that Halsey is contributing to the Birds of Prey soundtrack? We’ll ultimately have to wait and see — but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising. Some Halsey fans have been hoping for her to be involved with the Birds of Prey soundtrack essentially from Day One, especially after she voiced her excitement for the film’s teaser trailer last January. She’s been vocal about her love for DC outside of the Birds of Prey, including dressing up as Poison Ivy for Halloween, channeling Wonder Woman at the Met Gala, and even voicing Wonder Woman in Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[I’m a] huge comic fan. Been collecting comic books my entire life,” Halsey said of Teen Titans GO! to the Movies. “Actually, a huge fan of the original Teen Titans series before they rebooted to Teen Titans GO. I used to come home from school when I was in high school every day and watch Teen Titans. I was a massive fan so when they asked me to be involved it was a no-brainer.”

If Halsey is on the Birds of Prey soundtrack, she’ll join a roster that currently includes Megan Thee Stallion and Normani, who will be collaborating on a song called “Diamonds”, and Doja Cat, who will be contributing a song called “Boss Bitch”.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Do you hope Halsey is on the Birds of Prey soundtrack? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.