Birds of Prey Characters Get Their Own Twitter Emoji

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is the next film that’s set to be released in the DC Films roster, and fans are excited and curious to see how it comes together. The ensemble film is set to unite some of DC Comics’ most beloved female characters, and the first trailer and promotional posters have showcased the colorful and stylish energy that will come along with it. In anticipation of the film’s panel at Brazil’s CCXP convention, Twitter has released an array of special emojis, which pop up when fans use hashtags related to the film. These include a mallet for Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), a crossbow for Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a black bird for Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), a pair of brass knuckles for Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and a diamond for Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely partnership between the five women, as their lives in Gotham City begin to get complicated by one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

What do you think of Birds of Prey‘s Twitter emojis? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.