Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn’s Roller Derby Costume Revealed in New Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Fans are still eagerly anticipating the first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), but it looks like a small amount of new footage for the film has arrived. WarnerMedia recently released a report that chronicles their efforts in diversity and inclusion from the past year, which was accompanied by a sort of teaser video. The video showcases a small segment of footage from behind the scenes of Birds of Prey, in which Margot Robbie stands in costume as Harley Quinn, alongside director Cathy Yan.

The second or so of footage also showcases a new costume for Harley, which seems to confirm that there will be a roller derby sequence of some kind within the film. Set photos had previously revealed that Robbie would be donning roller skates at some point in the film, but fans were curious to see exactly what that will entail.

Robbie, who famously did nearly all of her stunts in 2016’s Suicide Squad, previously expressed quite a lot of excitement about the action sequences in Birds of Prey.

“There are so many. Recently… I can’t talk them, since the movie isn’t out yet.” Robbie said of her stunt sequences in a recent interview. “There’s a lot of really cool stunts in the Birds of Prey movie. Quite a few of them, I couldn’t do, because they were just too risky. But no, I’m constantly amazed by stunt performers. One of my brothers is actually a stuntman, so I have a deep appreciation for it.”

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) teaming up in Gotham City, as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco) from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird.” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who stars in the film as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.