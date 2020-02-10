DC Fan Draws Birds of Prey’s Black Canary to Match Justice League Unlimited Style

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) flew into theaters this past weekend, introducing general audiences to a litany of new characters in the process. One of the film’s many fan favorites is definitely Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), a singer/street fighter who gets reluctantly thrown into the events of the film. Given Black Canary’s decades-long legacy in the DC universe, her live-action film debut has gotten fans hyped — and resulted in some pretty epic fanart. A new piece of art from Twitter user @dceugadots recently got a lot of love online, which reimagines Smollett-Bell’s take on Canary in the style of the character’s appearances on Justice League: Unlimited.

i redrew dcau dinah into birds of prey dinah bc i’m just in love with her new design and jurnee is just so amazing💛💛 i hope you like it @jurneesmollett #blackcanary #birdsofprey pic.twitter.com/9FucRdEEqw — taylor ʬ⁸⁴ (@dceugadots) February 6, 2020

In a way, the art is a heartwarming example of the way Birds of Prey‘s Dinah honors her prolific comic history, something that Smollett-Bell saw as a priority.

“She’s the Dinah Lance that we know and love from the comics, you know?” Smollett-Bell revealed in an interview last October. “This ferocious street fighter. When we meet Dinah in the film, though, she’s a singer in Roman’s Black Mask club, and she’s kind of disenfranchised and disconnected from the world. She doesn’t really want to have anything to do with crime fighting or being a good-doer, which is so against her nature because we know Dinah to be all heart. So it’s really about her accepting her gift and accepting her power and that’s what was so fascinating for me is to explore this woman who has such strength, but exploring someone who doesn’t want to own her power.”

“I mean for me, it’s such an honor to be bringing Black Canary to film, you know?” Smollett-Bell explained during a panel appearance late last year. “Black Canary, she’s such a legendary character, and I became a fan of her from Injustice 2. And it’s been amazing to work with these rockstar women, and feel the sisterhood that we have, and we all became so close too. It’s been a dream. It’s such a dream.”

