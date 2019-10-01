Birds of Prey Trailer Teases the Canary Cry

The first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrived on Tuesday, introducing audiences to the big-screen takes on some of DC’s most beloved female characters. Among those is Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) — and the teaser hinted at her quintessential superpower in a pretty awesome way. Around 25 seconds into the trailer, Dinah can be seen singing in one of Gotham’s nightclubs, before the camera zooms in on a martini glass that is shaking on a nearby table. As some quickly began to speculate, this could be the first hint that Dinah does, in fact, have her supersonic “Canary cry” in Birds of Prey.

Ever since the 1960s, Dinah has had a version of her “Canary cry” in the comics, a powerful sonic scream that she uses against her foes. The Canary cry has had a unique history of being adapted into live-action, as the Birds of Prey TV show and early episodes of Arrow took a more grounded approach to the superpower. The ability has been used more prominently, and in a metahuman context, in both Smallville and more recent episodes of Arrow.

Almost since the Birds of Prey movie was officially announced, Black Canary fans have been eager to see exactly how the character is adapted for the big screen. If this indication of her Canary cry – and of her DC You-style background as a singer – is any indication, it seems like fans can expect a unique but faithful take on the character.

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” Birds of Prey‘s screenwriter, Christia Hodson, previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s great doing a deep dive into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off-leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020.