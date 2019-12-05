Birds of Prey Opening Scene Shown at CCXP

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to debut in just a matter of months, and fans are eager to see exactly how the DC Extended Universe film comes together. The project is set to unite some of DC Comics’ most beloved female characters on the big screen, and a few lucky fans at Brazil’s CCXP convention recently got a new look at what that will entail. In addition to a Q&A involving the film’s principal cast, the film’s panel included an exclusive screening of the first scene, which sets in motion the film’s unique narrative. While the scene isn’t expected to be officially released online anytime soon, The Wrap recently shared a detailed description of the footage.

“In the CCXP-exclusive footage, Harley Quinn (Robbie) explains her current relationship status — she recently kicked The Joker to the curb — while she goes on to burn a lot of bridges in service of reinventing herself in Gotham City. “We broke up,” she narrates. “Mr. J was super broke up about it.” But, Harley continues, she’s got “an amazing new place that was all mine,” where she has “the space to reflect on the mistakes of my past.” But, this freed her up to become “a new me” she says, and “soon enough I was back on my feet, ready to make new friends.”

While Harley talks up her fresh start, we see her trademark pet hyenas, as well as a scene in which she rollerskates, then knocks people down. “This is the time for Gotham to meet the new Harley Quinn,” she continues as we see her steal an 18-wheeler and crash it into Ace Chemicals — AKA the plant that gave her and the Joker their bleached-white skin and crazy hair. Naturally, the plant blows up. “It was the closure I needed” Harley says, as we see a massive, Joker-green explosion while she walks towards frame. The footage was followed by quick bumpers featuring the other Birds of Prey.”

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as the join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” screenwriter Christina Hodson told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “It’s great doing a deep dive into into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

