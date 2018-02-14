‘Black Lightning’: Thunder Rights a Wrong in “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder”, the upcoming sixth episode of Black Lightning.

Judging by the synopsis, the episode will juggle a handful of different plotlines, including the newfound superpowers of both Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain). With the pair appearing to use their powers in new ways in next week’s episode, it appears that that could continue, with the sisters processing their new abilities in different ways.

Meanwhile, Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) will be continue to investigate his father’s murder, which could be taking a pretty interesting turn. In the series’ pilot, Jefferson said that he originally suited up as Black Lightning in order to punish Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) after he literally stuffed newspaper articles down his father’s throat until Jefferson’s father choked to death on them.

But judging by this synopsis, it appears that another culprit could have caused the murder of Jefferson’s father – and fans will just have to wait to find out who.

You can check out the full synopsis for “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” below.

TO RIGHT THE WRONGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) is on the hunt for his father’s killer, while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) uses her new powers to rectify a wrong after a protest fails. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grapples with some difficult choices.

Elsewhere, Gambi (James Remar) begs for help from Lynn (Christine Adams). Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star.

The episode was written by Charles Holland and directed by Benny Boom (#106).

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW, following new episodes of The Flash. “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” will air on February 27th.