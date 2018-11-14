‘Black Lightning’ Recap With Spoilers: “Requiem”

“Requiem” begins with Gambi buying fruit from a street vendor. He’s driving home when he stops at a red light and a car pulls up next to him. The car rolls down their windows and they begin shooting at Gambi. Gambi leads them on a chase and eventually crashes with his vehicle erupting in flames.

Anissa is speaking with Reverand Holt, who proceeds to offer her a job at the clinic.

Jennifer is taking a calculus test at home on her laptop and she has a flashback to her conversation with Khalil from last week.

Anissa is seeing a woman patient at the clinic when she notices the patient’s boyfriend start getting nervous. The boyfriend starts pacing around the room and looking out the window and yells at Anissa to do her job. The patient, who’s pregnant, expresses nervousness in having a child.

Councilman Kwame Parker is kidnapped by Tobias’ henchmen and taken to his HQ. There, Tobias reveals that he knows Martin Proctor was one of Parker’s primary donors. Tobias threatens to release that information unless Parker agrees to work for him.

Inspector Henderson arrives at Jefferson’s house to tell him about Gambi. Jefferson nearly rushes out of the house when Henderson pulls him back in to tell him it “won’t be possible” to see Gambi. Henderson tells Jefferson and Anissa that nobody got out of the SUV before it exploded. Anissa finds out that Henderson knows the vigilante identifies of her and her father.

Henderson leaves and Jefferson tells Anissa that until he sees Gambi’s body, he’s going to assume he’s alive and well.

At the ASA, it’s revealed that Lynn has found a cure for the pod kids, but she tells her colleagues that it only has a 50% success rate. Lynn refuses to use it until she can be sure it won’t kill anybody.

Anissa tells Jennifer that Gambi was attacked by gunmen and he didn’t make it. Jennifer immediately breaks down.

Anissa goes to Grace Choi’s apartment and tells her about Gambi’s death and the two talk. Anissa tells Grace that if she knew she had one day left to live, she’d want to spend it with Grace. The two kiss. Anissa and Grace spend the night together.

The next morning, Grace tells Anissa that sleeping together was a mistake. Grace confronts Anissa about her only coming around for sex and dipping out as soon as life turns up for the better. Grace asks Anissa to promise to not hurt her, but Anissa refuses.

Grace storms out of the room upset and we see her take a pill as spots begin to form on her skin. The spots go away as soon as she takes the pill.

Councilman Parker hosts a press conference to announce that a donor has come forward to help pay the costs to relocate Reverand Holt’s clinic to a better part of town. Parker refuses to reveal Tobias as the donor.

The next day, Lynn talks to Jefferson about his current mental state. Lynn gives Jefferson Gambi’s pocket watch, which makes him furious. Jefferson takes the pocket watch and leaves the house.

He goes to a local bar to start drinking and Two Bits shows up. By the time Two Bits shows up, Jefferson’s pretty intoxicated. Two Bits leaves and another bar patron slaps one of the waitresses on the butt. Jefferson rushes over and begins fighting the patron and Henderson rushes in to stop him.

The two sit down in a booth to talk.

Anissa’s leaving the clinic when Deacon, the boyfriend from the other night, rushes in terrified at something and he has blood all over his face. He warns Anissa that she has to find the baby before he dies in her arms.

Jace tells Lynn a theory she has on how to better the pod kid vaccine so that it has a guaranteed approval rate.

The power at Two Bits bar goes out and Jefferson shows back up in his Black Lightning suit. He questions Two Bits about Gambi’s attack and Two Bits says he heard Gambi was attacked by a government agency. Two Bits confirmed that nobody saw Gambi exit the SUV.

Henderson and the crime scene investigators arrive and begin questioning witnesses. Anissa and Henderson are talking when they notice a living metal-like substance leak out of the holes in Deacon’s head.

Jennifer’s looking through pictures of Gambi on her computer when Khalil knocks on her window. Jennifer warns him he can’t be there, but he wanted to tell Jennifer he had heard about Gambi before he leaves.

There’s a memorial starting to form outside of Gambi’s tailor shop. Jefferson enters the store to look around, sitting down at the counter. He takes out the pocket watch and immediately begins crying. Anissa sneaks up from behind and clears her throat, alerting her dad to her presence. The two hug.

Lynn and Jace begin injecting the cure into the pods and the first pod starts ringing off an alert. One by one the pod kids begin dying. Lynn starts freaking out and Jace reveals her true motivations — she lied about the cure’s survival probabilities. Half of the pod kids end up dying.

Anissa’s driving home on a dark secluded road when she’s pulled over. Anissa asks why she was pulled over and the cop tells her he’s suspicious of her. He asks her to step out of the car but she notices something crawl under the sheriff’s skin and she immediately drives away.