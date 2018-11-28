‘Black Lightning’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Sange”

“The Sange” opens with Jefferson continuing to follow the mysterious metallic substance back to Looker. He comes across a squad of Looker’s henchmen and although he tries using a cloaking device to sneak by, he’s ultimately detected. He puts up a good fight but ends up getting knocked out.

Jennifer is having a session with Perenna, where she reveals she still cares about Khalil. Jennifer mentions she’s unable to tell her parents about the situation and admits that she’s afraid that she’s going to live as a closed-off hermit the rest of her life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gambi’s sketching in a hotel room when he hears something over the radio about Jefferson — a resident apparently named their child after him because he’s a role model.

Jefferson is tied up in the basement of Looker’s hideout.

Anissa introduces Anaya to her mother, who checks out the twin Anaya still has. As they’re examining the baby, Anissa’s sample of the metallic substance jumps out her purse and tries getting to the baby.

Looker begins shocking Jefferson in an attempt to get information out of him on the location of the other baby. Jefferson’s unwilling to speak and she somehow manages to see within his head. She orders her cronies to continue shocking Jefferson until he’s dead.

Jefferson pretends to be dead so that they stop shocking him. Before long, he busts out of the restraints and makes easy work of the two guards watching over him. Jefferson hears the other baby crying upstairs and goes to investigate.

Jennifer meets Khalil out by the school’s football field. Khalil explains that unless he kills Reverand Holt, Tobias will kill him and Jennifer offers to help protect her former boyfriend.

Jefferson walks the stolen baby through the woods and is able to reconnect with Anissa, warning her that Looker is on the way.

Reverend Holt begins powering down for the night when Khalil approaches him. The reverand pulls on a gun on Khalil as a preventative measure, and Khalil tries warning the pastor that Tobias wants him dead. After the warning, Holt holsters the gun and Khalil leaves the church.

On his way out, Khalil is stopped by Tobias who orders him in the car. Khalil refuses and starts running away from Tobias.

Jefferson arrives back in town and drops the baby off at Inspector Henderson’s place for protection.

Khalil is hiding from Tobias when we find out he’s being tracked by a group of Tobias’ cronies. All of the sudden the lights go out and they lose power to their tracking devices and we find out Jennifer has arrived to help Khalil. The two meet up and Jennifer reveals her powers to Khalil for the first time.

Looker and her group arrive at the safehouse Anissa is keeping her mom and Anaya. Lynn and Anaya are hidden and Anissa begins fighting Looker. Looker is in the process of choking out Anissa when Jefferson arrives to help out.

Anissa uses a blast to throw Looker across the facility, and she’s subsequently impaled on a bar. She starts leaking the metallic fluid and we see everyone under her sway return to their previous state, presumably hinting she’s lost her powers. Jefferson tells Anissa they’ll be handling Looker over to the ASA, even though the organization experiments on metas.

The Sange are burying their dead when Anissa and Anaya show up. Anaya goes to speak with her dad, and he informs her that her mother was killed in the fight. Anaya’s dad agrees to hold both of the babies for the first time.

Later that night, Anissa and Grace are hanging out when Grace rushes to the bathroom and we see her powers begin to manifest again.

There’s a knock at the door of Gambi’s hotel rooms and he cautiously opens it up with a pistol in hand — it’s Jefferson. Jefferson’s upset that Gambi’s been pretending to be dead this whole time. Gambi admits that he’s trying to protect the Pierece’s by pretending to still be dead and the two hug.

Lynn returns home later that night to find all of the lights on in her house. She’s unable to locate Jennifer, who isn’t picking up her phone. Lynn and Jefferson go to speak with Perenna, who refuses to share the whereabouts of Jennifer.

Perenna admits she doesn’t know the location of Jennifer, but lets it slips that she knows that Jennifer is probably with a boy.

We see Jennifer and Khalil hiding out in an abandoned warehouse. The two talk and eventually decide to leave Freeland.