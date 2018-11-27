‘Black Lightning’: “The Sange” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for this week’s upcoming episode of Black Lightning, titled “The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange.”

In last week’s “The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi,” Anissa (Nafessa Williams) learned that Looker (Sofia Vassilieva) was controlling and weaponizing white people in South Freeland, using them as her personal army called “The Sange” and, apparently also had serious issues with any of her Sange intermingling with the poor black people in the same area, called “The Perdi”. It came to a head when a pair of twins — one white, one black — were born to one of the Perdi leading Looker to attempt to acquire them. She was successful in getting only one twin — the black one — and in photos from this week’s episode, she’s on a mission to get the other twin. You can check out the photos below.

In addition to the fight for the twins, the photos also reveal the emotional reunion between Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his surrogate father, Peter Gambi (James Remar). Jefferson believes Gambi to be dead following the fiery explosion of his car in a previous episode, but fans discovered last week that Gambi survived and is determined to find out who was behind the attempt on his life.

“Sometimes it recedes into the background, but a sense of duty and a sense of trying to balance things out is a guiding theme for a lot of people I know’s lives.” Remar told reporters during a recent visit to the show’s set. “And I don’t feel that Gambi is any different. It feels he has a real responsibility to rub out some of the bad stuff of the past, and balance and equalize things. Now there is, in episode 5 of this season…I don’t know what I’m not supposed to tell, but there’s a tension that occurs. And when the tension breaks, there’s a reconciliation that the fact that Gambi and Jefferson are family is clearly stated. There is no ambiguity about it at all. And my kids have been mad at me for long periods of time, but I’m always their dad and that’s always number one.”

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

CONTROL – When Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Thunder (Nafessa Williams) are attacked by Looker (guest star Sofia Vassilieva, “Supergirl”) and her clan, they fight to get her to release control over the Sange. Meanwhile, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) continue to grow closer. Christine Adams, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star. Eric Laneuville directed the episode written by Keli Goff.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. “The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange” will premiere on November 27.