‘Black Lighting’: SPOILER Leaves Freeland in “The Sange”

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange”, below!

The episode saw Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) coming to terms with a lot of the revelations in her life – namely, her metahuman powers and her relationship with Khalil (Jordan Calloway). The pair reconnected several times throughout the episode, realizing that they share a different sort of bond with each other than they’d previously had, which culminated in the two of them leaving Freeland.

It’s unclear exactly how long Jennifer and Khalil will be away from Freeland, or what exactly is in store for them in future episodes. But it sounds like this decision – and the fallout that’s to come – will give new layers to their sort of star-crossed lovers relationship.

“It’s [a relationship] of protection, one of love.” Jordan Calloway told reporters during a visit to Black Lightning‘s set. “You have Jennifer, where she’s just trying to figure herself out. Both of them are starting with identity crisis. They’re high schoolers. They going through the teen angst. Except now you’re going to go ahead and throw in special abilities into that. That’s a whole other world.”

“The thing about it is that they both fight against their hearts desire for one another.” Calloway continued. “And for my character, for Khalil, his grounding, his rock, his North Star… I mean that’s the love of his life. He can’t keep going on without knowing that they are on good terms at least. He may love her, he may want to be with her, but at the end of the day, he just wants her to be okay. You know?”

McClain echoed a similar sort of sentiment, hinting that Jennifer and Khalil’s bond will be further explored in later episodes — but that she wouldn’t mind seeing Jennifer just focus on herself.

“They were friends before they started dating.” McClain explained. “So she cares a lot about just him as a person. She wants him to be okay. She wants him to be safe. Obviously, he’s the opposite of that because he’s with Tobias now. But she cares a lot about him and you’re going to see that. You’re going to see that in her decision-making a lot, when it comes to later episodes in the season.”

“Jennifer is kind of dealing with herself at the moment.” McClain added. “She’s like, “I don’t have time for this. I can’t deal with anybody else. I’m already dealing with a lot on my own. And to be honest, going into the end of the season and into next season, from my mouth to God’s ears, I would like to see her really get back to that because she has a lot of, like I said, care for Khalil and they do spend a lot of time together in later episodes. But I want Jennifer to learn how to be okay with herself before she tries to focus on anyone else. You see what I’m saying?”

