Blue Beetle Digital and 4K Release Dates Confirmed

Blue Beetle was released in theaters back in August, and while it didn't have a great run at the box office, the DC film was met with positive reviews, earning a 78% critics score and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie sees Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña taking on the role of Jaime Reyes, the DC comics hero who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. If you missed the movie on the big screen, you will soon have your chance to watch the film at home...

Starting September 26th, Blue Beetle will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 on participating digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. Starting October 31, physical media collectors will be available to own Blue Beetle on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Currently, it is unknown when Blue Beetle will be joining other DC projects on Max.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Blue Beetle Special Features:

Blue Beetle's 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases will include the following bonus features:

"Generations: Blue Beetle" – 4-part documentary: "Told in distinct chapters, explore the journeys of actors and filmmakers bringing "Blue Beetle" to the big screen for the first time ever. Audiences will be immersed in the POV of filmmakers who showcase their experiences on set and in their creative studios making the story of this DC character a reality."

Nana Knows Best – featurette: "Witness Nana's transformation from an adorable 'abuelita' into a machine gun-wielding revolutionary, and stop in for a few of her most fun moments on set throughout production."

Scarab Vision – 2-part featurette: "Xolo Maridueña hosts this series of scene study walk-throughs that showcases how the scarab works and the role it plays in some of Blue Beetle's most epic moments."

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrived in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

Will you be buying Blue Beetle? Tell us in the comments!