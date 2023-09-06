Blue Beetle: George Lopez Wasn't Original Choice for Uncle Rudy

Blue Beetle is now playing in theaters, and it sees Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña taking on the role of Jaime Reyes, the DC comics hero who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. The movie also features a fun supporting cast, including comedian George Lopez as Jaime's Uncle Rudy. Lopez ended up being a fan-favorite part of the film, but he wasn't the filmmakers' first choice. In fact, concept artist Phil Boutte recently spoke with Screen Rant about the original concept design for Uncle Rudy, and he was nothing like Lopez.

"One of the things that was a surprise for us was George Lopez," Boutte revealed. "Lopez, they had him in mind, but it wasn't initially him. It was going to be somebody that was skinnier and wiry. His look, the mullet and all that? Just imagine an aged Mexican rocker ... And then George came in, and then Mayes was doing the fittings with him and everything and going back and forth and they were finding his character. Those elements strangely still worked and it was just hilarious."

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrived in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

