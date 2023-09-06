Blue Beetle #1 Review: Blue Beetle's Future is Brighter Than Ever

With Graduation Day in the rearview mirror, Jaime Reyes is off to bigger and better things in DC's newest ongoing series Blue Beetle. Jaime has proven himself time and again as worthy of not just the Scarab but also the trust of those he is sworn to protect, and that carries into this new story. Writer Josh Trujillo shifts the focus from Jaime's growth as a hero to his growth as a leader, mentor, and peacekeeper. It's an effective shift, especially when paired with the arrival of the Horizon and the greater presence of the former foes turned allies Dynastes and Nitida. Artist Adrián Gutiérrez and colorist Wil Quintana are phenomenal throughout the issue as well, infusing every page with unreal energy and personality. It's a wonderful time to be a Blue Beetle fan, and this newest era is off to one hell of a start.

A quick walk down memory lane kicks things off, and while it works in getting new readers up to speed, it also seemingly plants the seeds for a compelling mystery and a question of legacy. Ted Kord has played an important role in Jaime's development as a hero, and their refreshingly authentic relationship thankfully continues here. That said, there are some intriguing elements at play in regard to Kord's history with the scarab and a mysterious figure making their series debut, so while Trujillo is bringing back what works, he's finding new angles to explore them.

It's also difficult not to be taken with the gorgeous work of Gutiérrez, Quintana, and letterer Lucas Gattoni, who set the tone from the very first two pages. Beetle's expressions brim with personality and charm, and the action sequences feel especially lively with Gattoni's vivid lettering punctuating every moment. The fun only increases when Dynastes and Nitida join the fray, and while Beetle's bright blue suit already popped, the vibrant greens and golds of his new allies take that to an all-new level.

Trujillo moves Jaime into unfamiliar territory, which allows Jaime to continue his evolution and growth without regressing the character. Jaime is stretching beyond the role of just hero and into the realms of teacher and protector, though that latter role comes with some twists. Jaime's used to protecting others, but he's not used to the balancing act that comes with the Horizon's arrival on Earth. Blue Beetle has never shied away from exploring bigotry and racism through the Latino prism, but the Horizon bring even more complexities into a world already full of them, and Jaime's right in the middle of all of it.

Speaking of the Horizon, it didn't take long for Oo'Li to make an impression, and I already adore her. We know that Jaime's intentions are pure and his goals altruistic, but the Horizon aren't as familiar just yet, and the conversation between the two is as compelling as any super-powered throwdown. I was glued to this sequence, and if there's more of this dynamic between the Horizon and Jaime to come, the series will be all the better for it.

While the entire family isn't represented, it is great to have Paco and Brenda along for the ride, and their involvement helps keep that familiarity and energy that's been such an important part of Blue Beetle's recent adventures. I will always pull for having more of the family involved in the series, but I also understand that with the Horizon, Dynastes, and Nitida in the mix now, there just might not be enough space for the broader supporting cast.

As for that last page hook, it will send some Beetle fans for a spin, but it delivered the intrigue and mystery that you want from a #1 issue, and it effectively brought things full circle from page one. I'm eager to see how things play out from here, and the future for Blue Beetle appears brighter than ever.

Published by DC Comics

Written by Josh Trujillo

Art by Adrián Gutiérrez

Colors by Wil Quintana

Letters by Lucas Gattoni

Cover by Adrián Gutiérrez and Luis Guerrero