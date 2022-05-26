Caity Lotz Reveals What DC's Legends of Tomorrow Taught Her

✖

DC's Legends of Tomorrow may have come to an end earlier this year after seven seasons on The CW, but the impact and the lessons from the fan-favorite series continue, even for its stars. Caity Lotz, who played Sara Lance/White Canary on the Arrowverse series came over to The Flash to direct this week's episode, "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen" and revealed to ComicBook.com the "lean in" approach from Legends was a key lesson she brought with her to The Flash.

"One thing Legends taught me is lean in whatever it is you're doing when you're doing it, lean it," Lotz said. "So, you have a funny scene, make it funny, go full funny, You don't have to hold back because it's also a drama. And then when you have the drama scenes, go full drama. You lean into that and it's somehow, as long as you just commit, it all works."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow was cancelled earlier this year after seven seasons. The series ended on a bit of a cliffhanger with the heroes ending up arrested for their crimes against time — aka the Legends' very all in approach to protecting the timeline — though the series' penultimate episode did offer fans some solace by showing the possible future for each of the heroes. Fans have put forth efforts to try to save the series with a pickup by another network or streamer, though that seems unlikely. As for Lotz's future, she told ComicBook.com one thing that she has as a goal is to direct a feature film.

"I want to direct a feature film. I want to do a feature because with TV, you're bringing your vision to it, like your taste, but it's a pre-established vision," Lotz said. "And I want to do something where I really get to build the world and decide what kind of camera movement, how does the editing, what are all the pieces of the puzzle. And also, I like the idea of having something that begins and ends. I've been working now on TV for so long and it's kind of these open-ended stories, which are really fun to live with, but at the same time, I'd love the opportunity to craft something that is a finished piece."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. All seven seasons of DC's Legends of Tomorrow are now streaming on Netflix.