For years, many DC Comics fans have touted Sons of Anarchy and Rebel Moon star Charlie Hunnam as their ideal casting idea for OIiver Queen and his Green Arrow super hero alter ego. As Zack Snyder built out his DC Extended Universe through Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans rooted for Hunnam to debut in the saga with a bow and arrow as his super weapon. While Hunnam and Snyder have finally come together for Netflix's Rebel Moon, they never discussed working together during Snyder's time with DC Films. However, someone did indeed offer Hunnam the role.

Hunnam talked with ComicBook.com at a Rebel Moon press event, where Hunnam revealed that he was, at one point, given the opportunity to play Green Arrow. "I never talked to Zack about it," Hunnam said. "Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits, brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm."

It's unclear when Hunnam was approached for the role, whether it was for Snyder's era with the franchise or more recently for the James Gunn initiative which is filling out many super heroes and villains to re-launch a DC franchise with Superman: Legacy. Either way, Hunnam doesn't seem to be keen on joining the super hero franchise regardless of who is running the show. "I don't know who Green Arrow is so I don't want to offend anyone," Hunnam added. "I looked at one picture and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material.' Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested.'"

In Rebel Moon, Hunnam works with Snyder as an original character named Kai. Kai joins a band of warriors lead by Sofia Boutella's Kora in a fight against a villainous Motherworld. The film has been broken into two parts, with Part 1: A Child of Fire set to debut on Netflix on December 22. The film's star-studded cast also includes Djimon Housnou, Staz Nair, Corey Stoll, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, Ed Skrein, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, and Michiel Huisman.

Are you excited for Rebel Moon? Would you have wanted to see Charlie Hunnam portray DC's Green Arrow? Share your thoughts in the comment section!