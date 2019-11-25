Kevin Conroy Reveals His Main Crisis on Infinite Earths Scene Is With Batwoman and Supergirl

We’re gradually getting closer and closer to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, The CW’s biggest crossover event yet. The five-night epic will involve characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, as well as quite a lot of fan-favorites across the DCTV landscape. One of the most highly-anticipated cameos in the event is courtesy of Kevin Conroy, who has voiced for decades after first stepping into the role on Batman: The Animated Series. After such a prolific history of voicing the character, Conroy will get to portray him in live-action — and we have a bit more context into his appearance in the event. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, it was revealed that Conroy’s main scene partners in “Crisis” will be Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

“Everybody was so generous to work with,” Conroy explained. “I can’t emphasize how enough how welcoming everyone was, especially Ruby. She is so open and giving. I just fell into her eyes at one point and we just connected on camera. It was wonderful… I felt like I was working with old friends I’d known for years. There was just such trust there that I could open up to them on camera.”

Conroy also spoke about the unforeseen challenges of playing Bruce Wayne in live-action — namely in the physicality of the performance.

“It threw me at first,” Conroy revealed. “I never approached this character from that physicalized aspect. I always just inhabited him with my voice. When you do that in a recording studio, it’s a very intimate experience and you’re sort of living in your own imagination. You do it with your eyes clothes and you’re in this other world, and you have Mark Hamill feeding you all the energy you [need], and the other actors (because we always recorded together in the booths). To actually be on the set, in the physical world, and to be walking as the character and inhabiting the character in three dimensions, it was a real transition for me. It did take a while to get used to, I have to admit. I was surprised because I know the character so well.”

Conroy will join a pretty lengthy list of cameo appearances in the event, including Smallville’s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning’s Cress Williams, Stargirl’s Brec Bassinger, and Batman’s Burt Ward.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.