Tyler Hoechlin Excited to See If He’s “Friends or Foes” with Brandon Routh’s Superman in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Supergirl star Tyler Hoechlin is anxious to learn if his Superman will be “friends or foes” with the Kingdom Come Man of Steel, portrayed by Superman Returns star Brandon Routh, when the Arrowverse collides with alternate realities in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

“I’m very excited, very excited. I can’t wait to see what these guys come up with,” Hoechlin said of the looming crossover event at FAN EXPO Canada. “They gave me some great stuff to play with last year [in the Elseworlds crossover], doing the two Supermen thing. So now that we have another person donning the suit, it’s gonna be great. I won’t have to do double duty, I’ll just kind of play against somebody.”

Meeting another Superman is “gonna be fun,” Hoechlin continued. “I’m excited to see if we’re friends or foes.”

Asked if he would prefer to fight or friend Routh’s Superman, Hoechlin answered, “It’s a crossover, so both, we can say both. It’s Infinite Earths. I think there’s no rules, as far as it goes, for the most part.”

But the star, who is anxious to return to Vancouver for filming on the multiverse crossover, admitted he has “no idea” what’s going to happen.

“Nothing. I have not seen anything, and I’m not kidding. I’m serious,” Hoechlin said with a laugh. “I’ve seen nothing, so I promise I’m not just keeping spoilers away.”

In classic DC Comics miniseries Kingdom Come, the Superman of Earth-22 retreated from the public eye after losing his faith in humanity. Less of a Big Blue Boyscout, that Superman led one side of a superhero civil war and oversaw the Gulag, a “rehabilitation facility” for the world’s out-of-control metahuman population.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con, producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed the television crossover will begin like its comic book counterpart — with the destruction of multiple parallel universes — and will bring to screen “key moments from the comic, those seminal moments.”

“We have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths. And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this,’” Guggenheim said. “Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

The Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths launches in December on The CW.