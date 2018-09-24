‘Joker’: DC Fans Have Plenty Of Opinions On The Classic Costume

DC fans are starting to finally see what Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the Joker will look like thanks to new test photos and footage, and the latest bit of footage reveals how close the costume is to the Batman 66 classic series.

In that series, the Joker was played by Cesar Romero, and his take featured a brightly colored suit that included bold hues of purple, orange, and green. Those have often been the colors chosen for The Joker in other adaptations, but the hues of those colors in Phoenix’s suit are insanely similar, and fans are quite thrilled about it.

Granted, fans are still split on the movie overall, and even though the reception has been mostly positive about the suit there are still some who aren’t on board the hype train just yet.

The Joker Origin Movie is a more grounded take on the larger than life character and will be directed, produced, and written by Todd Phillips. Warner Bros. previously released a press release that described the movie as “an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

In addition to Phoenix the film stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Bill Camp (Red Sparrow, Molly’s Game), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story, Castle Rock), Brett Cullen (42, Narcos), Glenn Fleshler (Billions, Barry), Douglas Hodge (Red Sparrow, Penny Dreadful), Marc Maron (Maron, GLOW), Josh Pais (Motherless Brooklyn, Going in Style), and Shea Whigham (First Man, Kong: Skull Island).

Now it’s time to see the reactions of other fans to Phoenix’s Joker costume, and how they’re feeling about the movie overall!

Cesar Romero Vibes

We’re not the only ones to notice just how similar the color scheme is here when compared to Romero’s classic take on the Clown Prince of Crime.

I'm getting Ceser Romero vibes off the makeup and costume, which is a plus in my book cause that's my favorite Joker. — Tyler Freshcorn ︽✵︽ (@tyler_freshcorn) September 22, 2018

“I’m getting Ceser Romero vibes off the makeup and costume, which is a plus in my book cause that’s my favorite Joker.”

Joker Theories

Other fans are focusing on how Arthur transforms literally into the Joker since we’ve already seen photos of Phoenix looking normal without makeup. This particular theory is actually pretty solid.

If I had to guess, Joaquin's Joker wears clown makeup similar to Ledgers to commit crimes, only to have it bleach into his skin permanently when he falls into the chemicals https://t.co/gFKx4g8Tve — That One Weird Wolf Dude (@FrankSuarez91) September 22, 2018

“If I had to guess, Joaquin’s Joker wears clown makeup similar to Ledgers to commit crimes, only to have it bleach into his skin permanently when he falls into the chemicals “

Still Not Sure

Fans are actually reacting pretty positively to Phoenix’s interpretation of the Joker, but they seem to be a bit split on the film itself, and that’s something a costume won’t necessarily fix.

this new joker looks neat but still dont know what to think of this movie — maldom hearts (@mal1981sj) September 22, 2018

“this new joker looks neat but still dont know what to think of this movie”

All Hyped Up

Some fans are already aboard the Hype Train for the Joker Origin Movie, and the new photos and footage are only bolstering their excitement.

im very hype for the joker movie. everything about it is going to be amazing i just know it — carys (@marvelsdaenerys) September 22, 2018

“im very hype for the joker movie. everything about it is going to be amazing i just know it”

Team Joaquin

For some the photos and the new footage is what they’ve been waiting for to fully get on board with this new grounded take on the iconic DC villain, and now it’s time to get the popcorn!

im now team joaquin as the joker pic.twitter.com/t01MI7rFZh — Local Gay ⭐ (@sad_churro) September 22, 2018

“im now team joaquin as the joker “

Just A Henchman

Not everyone is thrilled with the costume, but most of the issues stem from the mask and makeup for one fan, things that don’t make him stand out from the other henchmen.

Hmm honestly not a fan. Just looked it up. Like I get making him a unique joker. But he feels like one of the joker's henchmen from the games. It changes what we all understand the joker to look like. Visually w all know the joker by his unique appearance. — Cody (Squatch) Decker (@DG_BeardGains) September 22, 2018

“Hmm honestly not a fan. Just looked it up. Like I get making him a unique joker. But he feels like one of the joker’s henchmen from the games. It changes what we all understand the joker to look like. Visually w all know the joker by his unique appearance.”

It’s About The Chemical Wash

Another fan is in a similar boat, loving the classic looking costume but not feeling the fact that it is regular clown makeup and not caused by chemicals like Ledger’s or Leto’s.

I love phoenix's joker look but honestly I'm disappointed it's a makeup look and they're not going for the chemical wash look — jade (@chillpleb) September 22, 2018

“I love phoenix’s joker look but honestly I’m disappointed it’s a makeup look and they’re not going for the chemical wash look”

All About The Smile

Other fans are focused on Phoenix’s mannerisms and facial expressions, and that is definitely winning them over.

And for f#k sake, look at his expression in the first 2 photos and his smile, he is almost perfect #Joker — Alex Dawson (@One_Alex_Dawson) September 22, 2018

“And for f#k sake, look at his expression in the first 2 photos and his smile, he is almost perfect #Joker”

Not The Only One Right?

There are other fans who just aren’t sold yet, both on the makeup and the costume.

Am I the only one who doesn't like the look of the new joker ? — Lil Jazzy Vert ??✨ (@jazzykuns809) September 22, 2018

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like the look of the new joker ?”

Joker 2.0

Some fans are so on board with Phoenix’s Joker that they already want him to replace the current DCU version.

So hey, @wbpictures? I'm just putting this out here, if you want to replace Jared Leto's Juggalo Joker w/ Joaquin Phoenix's for your new DC film universe mission statement, ain't no one gonna stop you or complain.#JokerMovie https://t.co/2atp02oFy8 — Tyler Freshcorn ︽✵︽ (@tyler_freshcorn) September 22, 2018

“So hey, @wbpictures? I’m just putting this out here, if you want to replace Jared Leto’s Juggalo Joker w/ Joaquin Phoenix’s for your new DC film universe mission statement, ain’t no one gonna stop you or complain.”