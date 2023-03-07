DC Sets Up A Multiversal Mission to Save Superman

DC has introduced a multiversal to save Superman – from himself. And his son Jon Kent is the only one who can do it!

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 was released this week, and the comic follows Superman's son, Jonathan Kent, stepping out into his own as a young man and superhero. Jon isn't getting much of an easy start, though, as a multidimensional threat to his dad seems to be the first big battle landing in his lap.

That threat comes in the form of Ultraman, the evil variant of Superman best known for being the crime boss of Earth 3's Crime Syndicate. Ultraman is seen traveling the multiverse killing off versions of Kal-El using a device that negates his powers. The mystery deepens when Jon is called into orbit to stop an entire fleet of Lord Industries satellites from crashing across the Earth – satellites that some mysterious assailant hacked and weaponized.

Jon gets his first big hint about what is going on when he's approached by Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth 2 who is trying to gather a force of heroes to stop Ultraman. Val-Zod comes calling on Jon with a mysterious red android in his company: the Red Tornado version of Lois Lane from Earth 2. Lois and her Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman faced Ultraman and lost. Badly. Superman was killed, and Lois Lane was too. Lois's mind was then preserved and downloaded into one of T.O. Morrow's Red Tornado androids – who is now coming to Jon for help to do the unthinkable: venture into the multiverse and battle Ultraman – the same evildoer for keeping Jon marooned and away form his family during formative years of his childhood. This is a Shakespearean family drama on a crazy DC level.

Synopsis: "Another Superman has fallen. Across the Multiverse, Kal-Els are being murdered. Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, believes only one man can help stop the killing-Kal-El's son, Jon Kent! Jon will have to step across dimensions and face the killer of the Kal- Els, the monstrous Ultraman, the man who kidnapped and tortured him for years. And Val-Zod is not acting alone in trying to save the Supermen. Who is the mysterious woman alongside him? And what is her shocking connection to the Super-Family?"Published by DC Comics Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Clayton Henry

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Wes Abbott

Cover by Clayton Henry and Marcelo Maiolo

(Photo: DC)

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 is now on sale at DC Comics.