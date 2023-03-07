James Gunn Debunks Major Henry Cavill Rumor for DC Return

Henry Cavill has appeared as Superman on five different occasions and his time playing the Man of Steel has come to an end. Despite a late resurgence in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, the actor's beloved take on the Last Son of Krypton won't be a part of the DC Universe moving forward. Instead, recent rumors suggested the Justice League star could be taking on another role within the new franchise, that of Frankenstein in the animated Creature Commandos series. While DC Studios co-chief James Gunn says he's talked to Cavill about some other potential DCU roles, Frankenstein is not one of them.

"Completely false," Gunn said in response to aa rumor on Twitter. "We have our Frankenstein – our first choice – and it's not Henry. Was never discussed with him."

Why was Henry Cavill fired from Superman?

Contrary to popular reports, the actor wasn't technically fired from the role. Instead, DC Studios officials opted to go a different direction with the age and storyline of the iconic comic book character. As such, they didn't approach Cavill to reprise the role in their new take on the franchise.

"Some. We don't know. We've talked to Gal. She's up for doing stuff. We're not sure what we're going to do with that," Gunn said of potential actors returning in a January event. "All I can tell you really right now really is just Henry and Ben are not a part of this universe."

He added, "Also important to say that Henry Cavill was not fired. Henry was just not hired to be Superman in the Superman movie. There was never a deal there for another movie, and that's not what it was."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

