DC Studios' James Gunn Praises Shazam! Fury of the Gods

It has yet to be seen if Shazam! and his supporting characters will join the new DC Universe. Despite a murky future, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is getting positive early reviews, including applause from those atop the proverbial food chain. Tuesday, DC Studios boss James Gunn praised the follow-up, calling it "a complete blast."

"I love it, it's a complete blast," Gunn tweeted in response to a fan. "[Zachary Levi], [David F. Sandberg], and [Rachel Zegler] & the whole crew killed it."

Is Shazam! 2 in the DCU?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods wasn't announced as a part of the DC Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate earlier this year. That said, Sandberg has said if enough people go see the movie in theaters, the franchise could continue under the new DC Studios leadership that includes Gunn and Peter Safran.

"[Shazam!] definitely won't if people don't go see the movie," Sandberg said on Twitter earlier this month. "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Helen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.