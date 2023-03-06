DC Studios Boss James Gunn Reveals How Much of Chapter 1 Has Been Announced

The DC Universe is Hollywood's hottest franchise. While DC Studios has yet to release a single project, the candor of James Gunn and Peter Safran has made it a fan-first franchise, giving the masses some sense of involvement in the development of all things DC. Gunn consistently answers fan questions on social media, including a recent inquiry regarding just how much of the DC Universe plans have been unveiled. According to Gunn, not much has actually been announced.

"Less than half," Gunn responded when asked how much of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters has been announced. In the studio's first slate reveal in January, 10 projects were announced across film and television—five films and five television shows. Of the television shows, four will be live-action while Creature Commandos will be animated; all of them will air on HBO Max.

Will the DCU feature any surprise characters?

As a part of the initial slate reveal, fans found out classic characters like Superman, Batman, and Green Lantern would be included in the DCU from the leap. On top of that, there were then some teases of fan-favorite supporting characters popping up in certain projects.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained at the DC Studios unveiling in January. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

