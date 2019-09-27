DC Comics’ Ugly Christmas Sweaters for 2019 Include Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, and the Flash

The “ugly” Christmas sweater battle for 2019 is starting to heat up! Following the release of new Marvel designs last week, DC has chimed in with a superhero sweater team-up of their own. This year’s crop includes updated, 100% knitted designs based on Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, and the Flash.

The entire DC Comics ugly Christmas sweater collection is available to pre-order right here (exclusive) for $54.99 each in sizes XS to XXXL with free shipping slated for October 18th. Inside that link you’ll also find a wide range of fandom sweaters for Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter, as well as DC Comics sweater designs from years past (the Aquaman version is completely new for 2019 – the others are tweaks on previous designs). Ship dates on these can get pushed out pretty quickly, so reserve one in your size while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, the DC wave of sweaters follows a line of new Marvel ugly sweaters for the 2019 holiday season that include festive Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Iron Man designs. They join a large collection of Marvel designs from last year that feature Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, Venom, and the Avengers styles.

The entire Marvel ugly Christmas sweater collection is available right here (exclusive) for $54.99 each in sizes XS to XXXL with free shipping.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.