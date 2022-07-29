DC's League of Super-Pets: The Rock and Kevin Hart Celebrate Their Reunion With Some NSFW Jokes

DC League of Super-Pets is hitting theatres later this month, and it will feature a whole new side of the DC Universe. The new animated film follows Superman's best pal, Krypto the Super-Dog, who is being voiced by Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The movie will also mark the latest collaboration between The Rock and Kevin Hart who is voicing Ace, Batman's dog. The two stars have worked together on multiple projects in the past, including the Jumanji films. Yesterday, Johnson took to Instagram to celebrate Hart's birthday and share some NSFW jokes.

"WE'RE BAAAACK in SUPER PETS on JULY 29th in theaters worldwide 🌍 And HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my brother @kevinhart4real 🥃🥃🎂🎂 Here's some hot takes from our recent #SuperPetsJunket where we manage talk about – Cheese on nipples (confidentially) ☑️ – Smelling balls (joyfully) ☑️ – Two girls, one cup 😂💀☑️ It was just the tequila talkin' because it's always 5 o'clock somewhere 😂😂🥃🥃 Happy Birthday, my brother and love you man. Our f*cking jaws always hurt from laughing so hard. DC's SUPER PETS #HappyBirthdayKevin #WereGoingStraight2Hell," Johnson wrote. You can check out his video with Hart below:

In addition to Johnson and Hart, DC League of Super-Pets will also feature the vocal talents of John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

"I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," co-director Jared Stern recently explained to EW. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

DC League of Super-Pets lands in theaters on July 29th.