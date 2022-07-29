Dwayne Johnson Reveals DC's League of Super-Pets "One Month" Trailer

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock will soon be playing the titular role in Black Adam, but fans will get the chance to catch the star in another DC project before the long-awaited movie hits theatres in October. DC League of Super-Pets is a new animated film that follows Superman's best pal, Krypto the Super-Dog (Johnson). The Rock has shared trailers for the new movie in the past, and today he posted a one-month teaser trailer.

"🚨IN ONE MONTH🚨 Your FAVORITE SUPERHERO-ish PETS SAVE SUPERMAN... and the WORLD🐕 🐖 🐢 🐿 🐶 DC LEAGUE OF SUPERPETS flys into theaters worldwide on JULY 29th!!!!! 🌎 @DCSuperPets @wbpictures @DCComics @SevenBucksProd the hierarchy of power in the dc universe....⚡️," Johnson tweeted. You can check out the post below:

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern, DC League of Super-Pets stars Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

"I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," Stern recently explained to EW. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

Super-Pets was originally supposed to be released in theaters last year. However, the film got shuffled back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After initially being scheduled for release on May 21, 2021, DC League of Super-Pets was pushed back to May 20, 2022 before being moved again to July.

DC League of Super-Pets lands in theaters on July 29th.