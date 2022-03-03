DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Here’s Who Is Pregnant in “Knocked Down, Knocked Up”

When the official synopsis for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s season 7 finale was released, the title — “Knocked Down, Knocked Up” — immediately got fans talking. Which member or members of the Legends could be pregnant? Some of the obvious choices were Gideon, Astra, or Zari 1.0 — team members who were engaged in heterosexual relationships — and married couple Ava and Sara. Last week led some fans to believe that an Avalance baby was inevitable, since the team “retired” at the end of the episode, and shortly before that, a glimpse into the couple’s future, in which they saw they had a daughter.

But nothing is ever exactly as you would expect it to be with the Legends. Remember, last year’s pregnancy was Mick Rory, who unknowingly became the host of alien eggs.

So, what actually came to pass this time around? Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

Well, it was both Sara and Ava who are headed down the road toward parenthood…and a shock revelation.

In the episode, the couple is planning to get Ava pregnant via artificial insemination, with Ava even carrying around a binder of candidates. The unexpected part is that Sara is in fact already pregnant, due to some of the same alien wackiness that happened to Mick.

Turns out the species whose DNA was spliced with Sara’s last season can get pregnant simply by thinking about a baby while in proximity to their partner. All they need to get pregnant is a DNA sample. Like, from a kiss. So in addition to being stuck in World War I and hunted by an evil AI, all while trying to change a fixed point in history…Sara finds out that she is not only pregnant, but that their plan to use her invulnerability and regeneration to save the day can’t work because the fetus has absorbed her powers, leaving her as human as she was before season 6.

It’s no wonder, then, that Sara had to have a little bit of a freakout moment. After years of being the strong shoulders on which the whole team can lean, she has earned it.

“She was like the strong center. Her strength allowed everybody else to waiver and falter and wander,” executive producer Phil Klemmer told ComicBook. “I don’t know, maybe this was unfair to the character, and also by extension unfair to the performer, but I think she deserved to have that breakdown that she has in the finale. I think all those years of holding it down in the center is exhausting.”

Klemmer added, “I’m just amazed. I can’t think of any other show when a performer in season seven did something so surprising. Everybody knows that Caity Lotz is funny, but the slapstick stuff that she did in ‘The Fixed Point’ made me laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed at her performance. And then the scenes with Gary, when he reveals to her that she’s pregnant, or the meltdown that she has with the whole team, and then the scene with Ava…it’s all so brilliant. I can’t think of any other performer who in the 110th hour of television that they’ve done for this show, is still so committed to finding new gears. It makes us so grateful as writers, because now we realize like, ‘Oh, we can play that dynamic for a whole new season or beyond.’”

You can catch the season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW’s website tomorrow, or buy it on SVOD platforms like iTunes and Vudu.