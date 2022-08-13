DC's Stargirl Season 3 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl. The episode, "Frenemies — Chapter One: The Murder", will air on Wednesday, August 31st. When the season begins there will have been some big changes in Blue Valley, Nebraska since the Justice Society defeated Eclipso. For Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), that means dealing with the return of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) as well as having to coexist with old foes, namely villains from the Injustice Society including some who are living quite literally next door.

At the end of Season 2 of DC's Stargirl it was revealed that Season 3 would be subtitled "Frenemies" and it's fitting. Not only are the Crocks — Larry "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) — now neighbors with the Whitmore-Dugans, Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) is back in town and Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) is trying to be part of the Justice Society as well, something that isn't sitting very well with Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal). And if that wasn't enough, according to Bassinger, the season will see everyone having to work together to deal with a murder mystery.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," she told TVLine earlier this year. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for photos for the episode.

"STARMAN IS BACK — With Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns."

DC's Stargirl returns on Wednesday, August 31st at 8/7c on The CW.