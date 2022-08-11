DC's Stargirl Season 3 Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl. The episode, "Frenemies — Chapter One: The Murder", will air on Wednesday, August 31st. A trailer for the upcoming season was released last month giving fans their best look to date at the upcoming challenges and changes in Blue Valley, Nebraska will face since defeating Eclipso. For Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), that means dealing with the return of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) as well as having to coexist with some of the villains from the Injustice Society — though they aren't exactly operating as villains as they once were. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"STARMAN IS BACK — With Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns."

At the end of Season 2 of DC's Stargirl it was revealed that Season 3 would be subtitled "Frenemies" and it's fitting. Not only are the Crocks — Larry "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) — now neighbors with the Whitmore-Dugans, Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) is back in town and Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) is trying to be part of the Justice Society as well, something that isn't sitting very well with Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal). And if that wasn't enough, according to Bassinger, the season will see everyone having to work together to deal with a murder mystery.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," she told TVLine earlier this year. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

DC's Stargirl will also be occupying a new time slot, in a sense, when it returns for Season 3. The first two seasons of the series were both summer releases, but Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights as part of The CW's fall lineup, albeit earlier than the rest of the network's shows with a premiere date of August 31st. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

DC's Stargirl returns on Wednesday, August 31st at 8/7c on The CW.

