Doom Patrol: The Team Meets Flex Mentallo in “Flex Patrol” Promo

The team took on their most personal mission to date when they teamed up with Silas Stone to save Vic in this week’s Doom Patrol, but their rescue mission may have not only brought their friend home but also the key to saving The Chief — provided they can get him to remember who he is.

DC Universe has released a new promo for “Flex Patrol”, next week’s upcoming episode of Doom Patrol which will feature the official debut of one of the most-hoped for characters from Doom Patrol comics: Flex Mentallo. You can check the promo out above.

Sharp-eyed fans will notice that while “Flex Patrol” will see Flex Mentallo don his classic comic look, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen him. Flex turns out to have been the prisoner that Vic (Joivan Wade) spoke with while captive at the Bureau of Normalcy’s Ant Farm, 722. Played by Devan Chandler, it appears that 722 won’t remember who he is or what his powers are right away, prompting the team to attempt to help him restore those memories.

Giving Flex a bit of amnesia is actually pretty in-keeping with his comic book debut. Created by Richard Case and Grant Morrison, Flex Mentallo made his debut in Doom Patrol #35 from 1990 as an unkempt, amnesiac audience member for Danny the Street’s famous Perpetual Cabaret. In that issue, seeing the Doom Patrol come to Danny’s aid in battle restores Flex’s memory. A parody of the bodybuilder Charles Atlas and his “the insult that made a Man out of Mac” advertisements in comics, Flex has the power to manipulate reality itself simply by flexing his muscles.

While it’s not exactly clear if Flex will maintain his comic book powers, if he does, he will be uniquely suited to take on Mr. Nobody. The villain, played by Alan Tudyk, has the ability to control reality and alter it to suit his needs. Flex’s reality manipulation abilities could finally give the Doom Patrol the edge they need to save their pseudo-father figure. However, the team may end up having a bit of an uphill battle even with Flex’s help. In “Cyborg Patrol” while the team was ultimately successful in rescuing Vic, it came at a cost. Mr. Nobody manipulated the hero into believing that his father had set him up to eventually lose all of his humanity to his nanites, prompting Vic to beat his father, potentially to death, right there in the Ant Farm.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. “Flex Patrol” will debut May 10.

