Exclusive ‘Supergirl’ Season 3 DVD Clip: The Legion Of Super-Heroes

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at one of the special features from Supergirl: The Complete Third Season, which is dues in stores on Blu-ray and DVD next week.

The clip is a supercut of scenes from throughout the season building up the Legion of Super-Heroes.

The Legion, a superhero team from the 30th century made up of superheroes from various alien worlds, have long, historic ties to Superman and Supergirl. In season 3, they were introduced (by way of Supergirl’s on-again/off-again love interest Mon-El), traveling back from the future to change their own present by helping Supergirl defeat Reign.

They succeeded, but in so doing, changed history in a way that forced them to trade their big brain — Brainiac 5 — and Supergirl’s own, Winn Schott.

Brainiac 5 of course has a long history that ties into the backstory of Brainiac, a villain currently appearing on Krypton and who is rumored to be the planned antagonist in a Supergirl movie that is supposedly in development.

Other members of the team include Mon-El, a Daxamite with powers like Supergirl’s but who is weakened by lead instead of Kryptonite; Saturn Girl, a telepath and telekinetic whom executive producer Geoff Johns has referred to as the heart of the Legion; and a number of off-camera characters from the future who have not as yet appeared in the show.

Interlac, the language used by the Legion, began appearing on Supergirl in the show’s second season, when it left CBS to head to The CW. The alien dive bar’s exterior sign actually has what looks like graffiti but is instead the word “bar” in Interlac; and inside, several phrases are scrawled on walls and other surfaces in Interlac, which is also the language used for the drink menus. That meant that as early as season 2, fans assumed the Legion was coming, and had months to get excited.

The team will continue to be a part of the series next season, as the Winn/Brainiac swap plays out on the series.

Supergirl: The Complete Third Season is available now on Digital and on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, September 18.