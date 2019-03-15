‘The Flash’ Getting New Showrunner for Season 6

CW’s The Flash is getting a new showrunner for season 6 this fall. Co-exec producer Eric Wallace will step up to showrunner next season, replacing current season 5 showrunner Todd Helbing. Helbing will reportedly move on to help develop other projects for Warner Bros. TV.

Here’s the official statement on The Flash showrunner change, from Arrowverse producer, Greg Berlanti:

“From his first day on The Flash, Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude. We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future,” Berlanti said in a statement to THR. “Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since season four, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team Flash and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans.”

Todd Helbing took over showrunning duties from Andrew Kreisberg in season 4, as the latter was fired from both The Flash and Supergirl after being the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Helbing had been part of the Flash creative team since season 2; his brother Aaron served as showrunner alongside Kreisberg, but left several months before Kreisberg’s firing.

The person in charge of The Flash will be a much more pivotal figure in the Arrowverse, now that the franchise has announce that its flagship series, Arrow is ending next season. That show will only get ten new episodes in the fall, and many fans believe that the next big Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be the storytelling device that ends Arrow and retires its titular character, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). That departure will promote Flash to the position of being the Arrowverse O.G., in addition to being the franchise’s top ratings earner. So again, the direction of the series (and subsequently the person running it) will be in a much more pivotal position, in terms of setting the Arrowverse up for a new era (“Flashverse?”), as oppose to seeing it lose more steam and momentum with age.

Arrow airs Monday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW. The Flash airs 8/7 p.m. on Tuesday nights.

