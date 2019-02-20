‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Remembers Her First Meeting With Zack Snyder

The DC Extended Universe has certainly gone through quite a few evolutions in recent years, but it looks like one of the franchise’s stars is taking a trip down memory lane.

Gal Gadot, who stars as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman on the big screen, recently posted a tweet celebrating her first meeting with Zack Snyder. In response to a Vero post from Snyder, which shared the first photograph he ever took of Gadot, the actress praised the director for believing that she “could be a superhero”.

Wow, this image takes me back! The amazing Zack Snyder took it on the first day we ever met. He believed I could be a superhero. Then I became Wonder Woman! #icansoidid pic.twitter.com/cJOHqnWSsA — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) February 19, 2019

Gadot, of course, made her debut as Wonder Woman in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which served as the first time the character was brought to the big screen. Since then, Gadot has had an award-winning turn in a Wonder Woman solo movie, and has credited Snyder for her success in the past.

“Four years ago, I got tired of all the ‘no’s and the rejections that I just wanted to quit acting.” Gadot said while accepting the Rising Star award at the Palm Springs Film Festival. “But of course the universe works in mysterious and wonderful ways and I received a phone call that I got this very special part. Zack Snyder had this strong vision of who Wonder Woman should be and I am forever grateful that he gave me the opportunity to play this iconic character.

“Working on Wonder Woman was a life-changing experience. This character represents so much that I believe in. She’s about doing the right thing, helping others, sticking to her beliefs, and she’s motivated by the most beautiful quality: love. This is something we all need and are inspired by.”

Audiences will get to see Gadot’s portrayal in Wonder Woman ’84, which (as the title suggests) will showcase the character in the 1980s.

“You know what was cool,” director Patty Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.