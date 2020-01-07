Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix Surprised Reaction to Winning for Joker Goes Viral

Joaquin Phoenix is going viral, once again. This time, it’s for his priceless reaction to winning a Golden Globe for his performance as Arthur Fleck in Joker. Where many actors typically show overwhelming excitement, Phoenix seemed a bit startled by his win, if not completely surprised and thinking that he should have prepared something to say in his acceptance speech. When he did make his way to the stage, Phoenix told those surrounding him in the room, “”We all know there’s no f-cking competition between us. I’m your f-cking student. I can’t believe the beautiful mesmerizing, unique work that you’ve all done this year, but I really do feel honored to be mentioned with you.”

However, it’s the moments before the speech which social media is having the most fun watching. Moreso than Phoenix’s criticism of some of those celebrities in the room who make more extravagant choices which might harm the environment.

Nobody looked more surprised or upset with Joaquin Phoenix’s win than Joaquin Phoenix. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SDzk5pGWEU — The Ringer (@ringer) January 6, 2020

“First I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing and acknowledging the [link] between animal agriculture and climate change. It’s a bold move, making tonight plant based and it just really sends a powerful message,” Phoenix said while accepting his award, going on to compliment his Joker director Todd Phillipps, among others.

“It’s really nice that so many people have come up and sent their well wishes to Australia, but we have to do more than that. It’s such a beautiful gesture, and I have not always been a virtuous man … I’m learning so much and so many of you in this room have given me multiple opportunities to try to get it right and I’m grateful, but I think together, hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. I hope that we can do that. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs or… and I’ll try to do better. I hope you do too. Thank you so much for putting up with me. I’m so grateful for this night.”

