‘Gotham’ Star Drew Powell Says Solomon Grundy Would Give ‘The Walking Dead’ Survivors A Run For Their Money

Drew Powell made his debut as the zombie-like supervillain Solomon Grundy on tonight’s episode of Gotham, but being a badass in the Bat’s city can be limiting. During a recent interview, we asked him how he thought Grundy would fare against the survivors on The Walking Dead, who routinely fight zombies on TV‘s highest-rated drama.

Powell, who auditioned for The Walking Dead (but didn’t end up on the AMC hit, unlike his costar Robin Lord Taylor), is pretty confident that the odds would be in his favor.

“I think those guys would have real trouble if they had Grundy to deal with,” Powell told ComicBook.com. “He is not your typical zombie; he’s very Incredible Hulk-like. He is not your typical, leg-dragging zombie. This guy is a formidable foe and it has been so much fun to get to play a character like that…Rick and the crew would be very afraid.”

Certainly, a zombie who can reason, who doesn’t “break” easily, and who can recruit others to his cause is something the survivors of Alexandria would likely find baffling and terrifying. One question would be whether Grundy’s invulnerability would be enough to protect him from slashing katanas and .45 rounds.

Gotham airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.