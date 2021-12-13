Gotham Knights Series in Development at The CW

The CW’s roster of DC Comics inspired television series might just be getting a little bit bigger. On Tuesday, it was announced that the network is developing Gotham Knights, a series that will follow Bruce Wayne’s son as he teams up with the children of various Batman villains following Batman’s murder. The series is being developed by Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, though the series is not a Batwoman spinoff nor is it connected to the Warner Bros. Games project also named Gotham Knights.

The official logline for the Gotham Knights series reads as follows: “In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Gotham Knights is just the latest DC series for The CW. In addition to Batwoman, the network currently has The Flash, which is in its eighth season, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in its seventh season, DC’s Stargirl and Superman & Lois, both of which will return in 2022. Arrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl all have ended their runs with Supergirl being the most recent, ending in November after six seasons. Another series, though one not from Berlanti Productions, Naomi, is set to premiere on January 11, 2022.

What do you think about The CW developing a Gotham Knights series as part of its roster of DC Comics-inspired programming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

H/T: The Wrap