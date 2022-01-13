Arrow’s David Ramsey to Assemble New DC Team in Potential CW Series

The story of David Ramsey’s John Diggle isn’t over quite yet. On Thursday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Ramsey is lined up to reprise his Arrow role on Justice U, a potential new series that is in development for The CW. The project has reportedly been quietly in the works for month, and is being written by The Vampire Diaries‘ Michael Narducci and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Zoanne Clack. If the script moves forward, Ramsey would also direct the pilot, as part of his overall deal with Berlanti Productions.

In Justice U, after spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow. It is unclear at this point which additional characters could be making their way into the series, and if any of them would have ties to existing Arrowverse shows.

Justice U is executive produced by Arrowverse alums Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns, as well as TV president David Madden. This is the second potential DC-inspired series that is in the works at The CW, in addition to the Gotham Knights live-action series.

This news comes as Ramsey has been directing and guest-starring in multiple episodes of Arrowverse shows such as Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. In the time since Arrow wrapped in 2020, many have wanted to see follow-up to the possibility that Diggle is actually John Stewart, after the series finale seemed to hint that he got a Green Lantern ring.

“Obviously he has the deepest history with Flash because he knows all the characters on Flash. So, every time he appears on these shows, he fits within the storytelling of that specific episode,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com in 2021. “But he’s kind of hiding something in his back pocket. And we started telling that on Batwoman. They kind of have these headaches that he’s kind of there to see a doctor. Ultimately, what he saw in the box, he declined the invitation to. That decision has consequences. And we start telling ultimately, his cosmic destiny if you will, his kind of galactic destiny if you will. We begin to tell the consequences of denying that through this kind of crossover that we’re doing.”

