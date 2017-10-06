‘Gotham: The Demon’s Head’ Preview Released

Gotham brought Ra’s al Ghul back into the light during last night’s episode, and the legendary villain looks to continue his dangerous reign in next week’s episode.

Titled “The Demon’s Head,” next Thursday’s episode will explore the relationship between Ra’s and Barbara, in addition to seeing the partnership between Jim and Bruce continue to develop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview, which you can see above, the entire city of Gotham is after Ra’s al Ghul’s knife, which has the power to name his successor. Barbara was sent by Ra’s to win the knife back from Penguin at an auction but Bruce got in the way of those plans. The young billionaire paid quite a bit for the knife so that he could track down al Ghul himself.

While trying to track down the knife, Jim and Bruce go head to head, trying to get information from one another. They seem a bit at odds, but it’s all on the path to the duo coming together as friends in the future.

Finally, towards the end of the promo, Jim is seen fighting a mammoth of a man, and getting thrown through a bunch of glass. It’s clear that danger is on the way.

The next episode of Gotham will air on Thursday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.