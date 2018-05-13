‘Gotham’: Jeremiah Shoots SPOILER in Shocking Comic Twist

We knew going into tonight’s episode of Gotham that Jeremiah Valeska was about as evil as they came. However, he certainly exceeded our expectations and took aim at one of the most vital and popular characters on the show, leaving fans devastated as the episode came to a close.

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new episode, aptly titled “A Dark Knight: One Bad Day,” acted as Gotham‘s interpretation of Alan Moore’s iconic Joker origin story, The Killing Joke. In that book, Joker attempts to prove to Batman that even the best man can be turned insane with just One Bad Day. To do that, he tortures Jim Gordon and shoots his daughter, Barbara Gordon, paralyzing her from the waist down.

Gotham went about things a little differently, torturing Alfred in order to get into Bruce’s head. As you know, Alfred doesn’t have a daughter on the series, and neither does Jim Gordon. But Jeremiah still pulled off the shooting scene form the comic, attacking the one woman closest to young Bruce Wayne.

In a twist that most didn’t see coming, Jeremiah shot down Selina Kyle.

While this played out in a very similar fashion to the original comic material, the end result probably won’t be the same. It’s not very likely that Selina becomes paralyzed like Barbara did after being shot. Selina eventually grows up to be Catwoman, a point that’s been established throughout the first four seasons of the show. Unless another twin incident occurs, it’s safe to say Selina will be back on her feet eventually.

The one to worry about here is Bruce, seeing as his mental state was the true target of Jeremiah’s attack. With only one episode left in Season 4, the young man will need to continue stepping up in his pursuit of justice in Gotham City.

Did you see that Gotham twist coming? Will Selina recover in time for the No Man’s Land event? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below!

The Season 4 finale of Gotham is titled “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land,” and is set to air on Thursday, May 17 at 8pm ET on FOX.