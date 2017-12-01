‘Gotham’ Recap With Spoilers – ‘Things That Go Boom’

The episode opens at Arkham Asylum, where Professor Pyg puts on a record of “Ave Maria,” which soothes most of the patients. An inmate confronts Pyg about the music, but Pyg taunts him and causes him to attack. The inmate punches Pyg, which causes Pyg’s skull to…move. Pyg then breaks the record and uses it to kill the inmate to attack him.

At GCPD, Gordon discovers that Pyg had his face radically reconstructed using titanium plates. He used massive reconstructive surgery to hide his identity…which doesn’t make sense given Pyg’s reputation as a glory hound.

Gordon then meets Sofia in his office, who tells him that she helped him become captain. Sofia wants to be with Gordon and offers to take Penguin out of the picture.

Meanwhile, Lee continues her newfound control of the Narrows with the help of Nygma. One of her men tells her that a man named Samson is pushing in on her territory, but Lee doesn’t want to use Grundy to fix the situation.

Zsasz and Penguin confront Sofia about her relationship with Gordon. Sofia tries to cover, but Penguin figures out that Sofia and Gordon were in it to take him together. Sofia says that Oswald has it figured out, and brings in a man called “the Dentist” to torture Sofia into telling her how she’s infiltrated the Penguin’s organization.

Act 1

Gordon meets Pyg in Arkham and asks him who he really is. Pyg claims he’s a “reflection” of Gordon, but Gordon can’t figure it out. Gordon tries to goad Pyg by saying he’s a second-rate villain, but Pyg says he’s playing mind games and eventually shouts at him with a thick Southern accent.

Lee and Nygma meets with Samson and offers a share of Fight Night in exchange for him backing off. Samson doesn’t budge, but Lee sees Samson coughing up blood and offers to treat his people for free. Samson wants more money, but Lee doesn’t want to suffer so she seemingly takes him up on his office.

The Dentist starts to torture Sofia, but Sofia reveals that she knows about Dentist’s family and that her people has a standing order to kill the Dentist’s family if she gets tortured. That causes the Dentist to flip sides and he kills the Penguin’s other man to help her escape. However, Sofia gets pulled off the streets by Tabitha, Barbara, and Selina after seeing her driver dead in her car.

Act 2

Sofia wakes up in Barbara’s hideout and realizes that the trio is looking to leverage Barbara to save themselves from Penguin’s wrath. Sofia says she’s no friend of Penguin and wants to take him down, but Barbara knows that Oswald will still want Barbara…even if he wants her dead.

Oswald thanks the mute boy for helping him, but the mute boy claims he lied about Sofia kissing Gordon. Oswald realizes that Sofia was playing her…again, but his revelation was interrupted by Barbara calling to say that she has Sofia. Barbara wants to keep the gun shop and have total autonomy, which Oswald quickly agrees to.

Lucius shows Gordon Pyg’s true face, and they work on finding out who he really is.

Samson trashes Lee’s clinic, and Nygma wants Lee to use Grundy to kill him. However, Lee says she has a better idea.

Sofia offers Barbara everything Oswald offers, and Selina suggests they listen to her. After all, Zsasz shows up outside with a rocket launcher and attempts to blow them up. Barbara and her allies escapes and Barbara vows revenge.

Act 3

Sofia rushes into Gordon’s office and says that Oswald is after her. Sofia wants Gordon to use the police to wipe out Oswald, but Gordon realizes that she’s just trying to manipulate him.

Penguin tells the mute boy to go back to the orphanage before Zsasz comes in and says he blew up the gun shop. Gordon shows up at the Iceberg Lounge and says that he’s there to make a deal. Gordon says that Sofia wants a war and that he’s going to send her out of town. Gordon wants Penguin to leave Sofia alone and says that he’ll use the GCPD to tear him down if he doesn’t agree. Penguin agrees, but he has a devious look after Gordon leaves.

Lee tells Samson to leave the Narrows by the end of the day. She reveals that she had Samson poisoned and says that she won’t give him the antidote unless he agrees. Samson agrees to leave.

Act 4

Sofia tells Gordon she’s disappointed and then kisses him. She says Gordon wants power, but Gordon handcuffs Sofia and sends her to the train.

Penguin decides to keep Martin, but he finds a note that he’s been kidnapped by Tabitha and company.

Zsasz confronts Sofia on the train about Martin’s disappearance after knocking out the detective assigned to watch her. It turns out that Sofia was behind the kidnapping and tells Zsasz to have Penguin meet in an hour to arrange things.

Sofia and Penguin have their standoff, and Penguin surrenders to Sofia. Sofia releases Martin and Penguin has the boy wait in his car. Penguin then declares that he won’t let the boy be used as a pawn and blows up his own car…with Martin in it! Penguin then declares that since Sofia wanted a war, she’s got one!

Act 5

Lee consoles a mopey Nygma about his condition, but Lee reveals that Nygma’s brain is fine. His condition is totally psychological. Lee says that she hid the truth from him because she likes that Nygma has moved away from his Riddler persona and back to becoming his friend.

Sofia tells Barbara that Penguin won the battle, but tomorrow they’ll win the war.

Martin arrives with Zsasz at the Iceberg Lounge. It turns out that Penguin faked his death in order to protect him. Penguin sends Martin away with Zsasz and says he has a far worse fate in mind for Sofia.

Lucius gets word that he found out Pyg’s true identity – he was a serial killer named Lazlo Valentine. However, Valentine had a different MO and didn’t have the Pyg persona. When he finds out that Valentine escaped from prison once, Gordon sends word to Arkham but it’s too late and Pyg has already escaped. He leaves a message telling James that “It’s been fun” written out in a guard’s blood on the wall before escaping.