Grant Gustin Reveals He's "Officially Done" With The Flash's Final Season

Grant Gustin is officially done with The Flash. On Monday, Gustin took to his Instagram stories (via Just Jared Jr.) to share with fans and followers that he had just completed his last ADR session for the long running The CW series, thus completing his portion of post-production work. ADR — audomated dialogue replacement — is when performers re-record audio for scenes, usually to improve sound quality. In his message, which also included a series of emojis celebrating the moment, Gustin thanked fans.

"I just did my last ADR session for Flash ever," Gustin said. "I'm officially done. Thank you to everybody."

Gustin's post on Monday comes nearly two months after the actor took to social media to share the moment when he hung up his speedster suit for the final time in his on-set trailer, marking the end of filming on The Flash. At that time, Gustin wrote a heartfelt message about the moment and his time on the series.

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday. Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash – that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey. This first shot here is moments before my final set up (which was Flash running)," Gustin wrote. "I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can image and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash. More than anything I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes (and sometimes during takes) with so many of them. Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years. I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey."

Will Grant Gustin appear in Ezra Miller's The Flash movie?

While Ezra Miller made a surprise appearance in a cameo as The Flash during the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths, fans hoping to see Gustin do the same in the upcoming The Flash theatrical film may be out of luck. During a recent interview with TVLine, Gustin said he isn't "keeping some big, elaborate secret" when it comes to a potential cameo.

"There's been a lot of rumors out there for a long time and no one's come out directly and asked me ever on the record," Gustin said. "People ask me on the street all the time but no, I'm not keeping some big, elaborate secret."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.