The Flash Star Grant Gustin Hangs Up His Costume for the Last Time as Filming Wraps on Arrowverse Series

Grant Gustin has hung up his The Flash suit for the final time. On Tuesday, the actor shared a video on his Instagram page of him literally. hanging up his speedster suit in his trailer. He also shared a post with some behind the scenes photos with his family, who were on hand to watch as he filmed his final scenes for the long running The CW series. Gustin wrapped filming on The Flash last Saturday.

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday. Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash – that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey. This first shot here is moments before my final set up (which was Flash running)," Gustin wrote. "I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can image and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash. More than anything I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes (and sometimes during takes) with so many of them. Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years. I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey. Forever grateful to @davidrapaport @ziking11 (#DavidNutter) #GeoffJohns #PeterRoth & @gberlanti for the opportunity of a lifetime – one I tried to never take for granted. An opportunity that I honestly didn't feel like I deserved at times. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you to the cast, old and new. Series regulars over the series and guest stars that popped in and out. Our guest stars are the unsung heroes of this show, that really made it special over the years. I made a lot of friends, and I'm sure many of us will be in each other's lives forever. THANK YOU to the fans who remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons. The show went through lots of changes but so many people stuck with us through it all. I look forward to hopefully continuing to meet some of you out in the world in passing and maybe even at conventions in the future. Thank you to @chipeyt (#ToddHelbing) for taking the reins and guiding us and to #EricWallace for getting us across the finish line. Honored to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That's all for now. ⚡️❤️"

Other stars from The Flash have also been sharing their goodbyes to the series, including Iris West-Allen actor Candice Patton, who shared to her Instagram Stories last week photos of her name card and character's wedding rings, writing "About to shoot my last shot of The Flash. There are no words." It was announced last summer that The Flash would end with a 13-episode ninth season.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement at the time. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

Grant Gustin says he's ready to say goodbye to Barry Allen.

Earlier this year, Gustin said he's ready to conclude this chapter of his life and move on to what's next, but that he's grateful for how The Flash changed his life.

"I'm ready for it to be over," Gustin said. "And that's not for any negative reason. It's like when you're getting ready to finish high school and—granted I don't know what college I'm going to after this, I might not get into college—but you're excited to wrap up and move on to the next phase of your life."

Gustin also said that that while he is ready for the next chapter, he will always be The Flash and it's helped shape who he is.

"I'll get to be The Flash forever even when this ends," Gustin said. "We couldn't have done this this long if we didn't have people supporting us as much as they had over the years and it's really shaped who I am."

Arrowverse stars returning for The Flash's final season.

Various Arrowverse stars are returning for "The Final Run". It was recently announced that Stephen Amell is reprising his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in the ninth episode of The Flash's new season, which will be directed by series star Danielle Panabaker.

"I'm incredibly grateful. I'm grateful. I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct on this show the first time and so many times after that. And in particular, episode nine, it was a really incredible script and to get to bring it to life was so much fun," Panabaker said. "Obviously it was not without its challenges, as is always the case with television. You have great ideas, but only so much time and money to make these dreams come true. I am so lucky that that was the episode that I got to direct, and to do it with all those different people, Stephen and David and Keiynan and Sendhil. It was a treat to get to work with them. I love directing and I love working with actors. I'm grateful. That's really truly what it boils down to."

In addition to Amell, it was recently announced that several other Arrowverse alums will be reprising their roles in The Flash's final season, with David Ramsey's John Diggle, Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West, and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Bloodwork all factoring into the new episodes. They join previously-confirmed returning guest stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale is set for Wednesday, May 24th.