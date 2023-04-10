The Flash Star Grant Gustin Speaks Out on If He Appears in Ezra Miller's DC Movie

Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller made some comic book cinema history in 2020, both appearing on-screen as Barry Allen—a.k.a. The Flash—at the same time. Miller made the leap from the silver screen to television, making a cameo in the penultimate episode of The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Given Miller is leading their own film starring the Scarlet Speedster this summer, many have been wondering if Gustin would be returning the favor given the picture's multiversal story.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see Gustin in the film, you may be out of luck. "There's been a lot of rumors out there for a long time and no one's come out directly and asked me ever on the record," Gustin said in a recent sit-down with TVLine. "People ask me on the street all the time but no, I'm not keeping some big, elaborate secret."

Will Ezra Miller continue playing The Flash?

In light of several ongoing legal issues Miller has been involved with, many have asked whether or not the likes of James Gunn and Peter Safran would bring the actor into the new DC Universe given their film launches shortly before the new franchise begins. It's unclear if the duo will keep Miller on board, though some executives are reportedly open to seeing them return.

"The Flash was f-cking amazing," Gunn recently revealed. "It's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job, and I'm really excited for everybody to see it."

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th while new episodes of Gustin's Flash series continue airing every Wednesday on The CW.