Halsey Talks Voicing Wonder Woman in ‘Teen Titans Go! To The Movies’

Halsey will be joining the DC animated universe in Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, and she couldn’t be more thrilled to play the Amazon princess herself Wonder Woman.

Halsey joins a fantastic cast in the GO Titans debut on the big screen, and during the MTV Awards she revealed just how pumped she is to play a superhero of Wonder Woman’s caliber. “I know! I’m so excited. I’m Wonder Woman! I’m Wonder Woman,” Halsey said. “Like saying it out loud is insane. I’m Wonder Woman…it’s crazy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It turns out that Halsey is a big fan of the Teen Titans, whether in animated or comic book form.

“Huge comic fan. Been collecting comic books my entire life,” Halsey said. “Actually, a huge fan of the original Teen Titans series before they rebooted to Teen Titans GO. I used to come home from school when I was in high school every day and watch Teen Titans. I was a massive fan so when they asked me to be involved it was a no-brainer.”

While she’s excited to star as Wonder Woman, she admits she does have a lot of love for DC’s rival Marvel.

“I do have to say that ya know, within the Marvel-DC feuding situation I do have a particular side of which I cannot publically acknowledge,” Halsey said. “Well because I know there’s a 16-year-old somewhere in a parallel universe who’s like “really!”. No, I’m just kidding. No no no but it’s the biggest honor in the entire world, it really is. Getting to be a superhero in this day and age when superhero movies are dominating all, I just feel very fortunate. It was like the coolest experience ever.”

Halsey’s Wonder Woman now exists at the same time as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, but Halsey admits there are some big differences between the work they do.

“I know. Very different superhero methods though,” Halsey said. “She was pregnant and fighting, and I showed up in sweatpants to do my voice over so I’m a different kind of Wonder Woman.”

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies hits theaters on July 27.