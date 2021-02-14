Harley Quinn’s Tony Hale Talks Doctor Psycho and Season 3

✖

Tony Hale is best known for big comedies like Arrested Development and Veep, but the star is also the creator and executive producer of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here. The animated series is coming to Peacock on February 18th, and ComicBook.com recently had a chat with Hale about the series, which also features him voicing the titular character. However, Archibald is not the only animated character Hale has voiced recently. He also plays Doctor Psycho on Harley Quinn, which was recently renewed for a third season by HBO Max. We asked Hale about playing the villain and he talked about the show's differences from Archibald. We also asked if he will be returning for the new season and while Hale isn't sure, it sounds like he enjoys working on the DC series.

"She's a little different than Archibald," Hale joked. "I don't know. I mean, I apologize for being the last person that hears anything. I remember when we were doing Arrested, when they brought us back from Arrested Development, I would always get that question. And I just, I genuinely felt like I was the last, like people in the press were saying, 'Oh I heard you came back.' And I was like, 'What, are you serious?' So I don't personally know, but one of the writers, [Dean Lorey], was a writer on the first season of Arrested Development ... So it's fun to work with him again. Harley Quinn, man, it is so funny but so the opposite of Archibald."

We brought up how Doctor Psycho is introduced in Harley Quinn by calling Wonder Woman a bad word, and how it's great that the show never tried to redeem him before he becomes the villain of Season Two.

"Yeah, and that's, that's a really good point. Cause I love that. I love dark," Hale replied. "Doctor Psycho is an example of what we do not want to be. We want to grow and we want to mature and we want to learn from our mistakes. Whereas Archibald is someone who I do aspire to be. I want to learn from my mistakes and I want to see the world the way Archibald sees it. So, but they are two very different examples, you know?"

Hale may not be sure if Doctor Psycho is coming back, but we do know there are no plans to break up Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, which showrunner Justin Halpern recently confirmed in an interview with SYFY.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together.' It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are currently streaming on HBO Max and Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here is coming to Peacock on February 18th.